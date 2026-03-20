India confirms death of Indian national in Riyadh amid West Asia conflict

In a statement on X, Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated, "In view of the prevailing situation in the region and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all Indian Nationals currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to continue to remain vigilant, strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy. In particular, Indian nationals should refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to ongoing events."