Rights body flags international humanitarian law violations after Pakistan’s Kabul strike

According to Amnesty International, Pakistan carried out airstrikes on March 16 in Kabul and Nangarhar as part of “Operation Ghazab Lil Haq”. The strikes hit Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, which was established in 2016 on the site of Camp Phoenix, a former US and NATO military base on the outskirts of the Afghan capital. The rehabilitation centre, along with adjoining complexes on the site, is reported to have had the capacity to accommodate around 2,000 people.