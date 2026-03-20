Sectarian violence fuels humanitarian crisis in Pakistan’s Kurram

“Officials projected the deal as a breakthrough. The test was to be a government-protected supply convoy scheduled for January 4, intended to deliver food and medicine and signal the reopening of the route. Instead, the effort collapsed when the convoy’s advance team, led by Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, came under attack in Bagan, a Sunni-majority area. Mehsud and several officials were seriously injured, underlining how little ground the ceasefire actually covered,” the report detailed.