Shared beliefs, interests deepening ties among nations across Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean-Atlantic theatres

“Cultural and ideological bonds constitute resiliency in relations between nations. The converging ideologies of the current US, Indian, Israeli, Italian, and Japanese governments present a timely opportunity to deepen cultural comprehension and solidarity among the five centre-right nationalist traditions embedded in their respective dominant faiths. These bonds could play a crucial role in mitigating challenges and discord not only in the Middle East but also across the Transatlantic and Indo-Pacific communities," the report detailed.