Asim Munir has pushed Pakistan into hopeless situation, extrication very difficult: Report

“While Trump is fighting a war in a distant land and can disengage whenever he so desires, his 'favourite' Field Marshal doesn’t have this luxury. So the question that arises is, how could a military man expect that a neighbouring country that became the 'graveyard' of several empires could be bombed into submission? When the US-Israeli combine, despite pulverising Iran with extremely lethal and advanced munitions, has failed to subdue Iran, expecting Kabul to surrender is wishful thinking and just a case of great expectations,” he added.