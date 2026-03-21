Defence deal with US could result in Bangladesh surrendering intelligence sovereignty: Report

Dhaka, March 21 (IANS) The newly-elected Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government's 'Bangladesh First' policy — if more than just a slogan - must guide all future negotiations on General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA)-related agreements with the United States. President Donald Trump’s letter to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman last month indicates that the negotiations stalled during the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government are likely to resume once the West Asia crisis ends, a report said on Saturday.