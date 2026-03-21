India emerges critically important for Bangladesh amid supply disruptions: Report

“The pharmaceutical dependence is structural. Bangladesh’s domestic drug industry, one of the strongest in South Asia, produces finished medicines largely for local consumption and some for export. The active pharmaceutical ingredients that go into those medicines, the core chemical compounds without which production stops, are imported. India and China are the two dominant global suppliers of these compounds. China’s distance and its demonstrated supply vulnerability during the crisis make India the critical fallback. There is no third option that operates on the same timeline,” it mentioned.