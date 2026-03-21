Iraqi intelligence headquarters targeted in Baghdad, officer killed

"During the visit, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani affirmed that the Iraqi government cannot tolerate any targeting directed at the fighters from the sons of the Popular Mobilisation Authority and the rest of the branches and formations of our armed forces, praising the role of the Mobilisation and its great sacrifices that contributed to protecting Iraq and enhancing its sovereignty and independence, while expressing his full support for this essential force within our security forces," Sudani's office said.