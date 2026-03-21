Pakistan continues to pay over $15 million per month to LNG terminals: Report

Moreover, Pakistan’s economic fragility is reflected in its GDP growth rate, which is merely 3.1 per cent and its human development index (HDI) rank is 168 on a list of 193 countries, per capita income of $1,812, a poverty rate of 28.9 per cent, an adult literacy rate of 60 per cent, 25.2 million out-of-school children, and an unemployment rate for ages 15–24 of 12.8 per cent, the article stated.