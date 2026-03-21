Pakistan: Discrimination and violence against Muslim minorities continues

“At moments when Riyadh has sought support, Islamabad has invoked its commitments on the Afghan front and broader internal security pressures as justification for restraint. Yet this selective invocation of constraints contrasts sharply with Pakistan’s readiness to project itself as a champion of Muslim causes elsewhere. The Afghan war, frequently cited as a burden, has thus also become a convenient alibi, deployed when political or strategic costs of alignment are deemed too high," it stressed.