“This year, traffic disruptions on the Karakoram Highway will be caused by more than just snow avalanches and landslides. The Karakoram Highway runs through Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, which has been severely impacted by the aftermath of the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei. On March 1, the Pakistani military fired shots, killing 18 people, including eight children, to counter the violent Khamenei loyalists raging through the streets of Gilgit and Skardu. A curfew was subsequently imposed, which helped calm the simmering passions to some extent. Authorities claim that demonstrators killed two soldiers and burnt down multiple structures used by the military,” Sering detailed.