Pakistan's reliance on low-cost Chinese drones limiting military capability: Report

“The structural logic of the partnership is not difficult to establish. American drones like the MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper are technologically more advanced, but Washington limits their export, especially to de facto allies of Beijing such as Pakistan. Excluded from the higher end of the Western market, Pakistan turned to China not purely out of strategic affinity, though that is a factor, but out of constrained choices. China, for its part, has actively cultivated this position,” a report in Sri Lankan newspaper 'Daily Mirror' detailed.