US lawmaker seeks recognition of 1971 genocide in Bangladesh

“Our team at HinduACTion has worked tirelessly with the Bangladeshi diaspora and the American Hindu community to address the plight of Hindus and other minority faiths in Bangladesh. Justice delivered is justice served, and we look forward to the President’s recognition of this historical atrocity for the sake of the millions who suffered and to ensure the safety of 15 million Hindus, Christians other religious minorities who continue to suffer in Bangladesh,” he said.