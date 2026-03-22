One person killed, another injured after Pakistan's firing in Afghanistan, says Taliban

"Today, Sunday, the fourth day of Eid al-Fitr, at 9:30 a.m., a mortar shell was fired by the Pakistani military regime in the Shanpat area of ​​​​Nari district of Kunar province, resulting in the injury of a woman and the martyrdom of a civilian. Similarly, the militias of the said regime fired on a civilian vehicle in Shkin district of Paktika province. Fortunately, the passengers of the said vehicle escaped unharmed, and there were no casualties," Fitrat posted on X.