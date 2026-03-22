Pakistan facing rising instability amid West Asia conflict and domestic unrest: Report

"Tehran’s support for groups such as the Taliban has raised further security concerns in Pakistan, potentially exposing the country to retaliatory actions along its western borders. Compounding Pakistan’s challenges, the army is concurrently engaged in counterinsurgency operations against Baloch separatists and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan militants, while continuing airstrikes in Afghanistan to pre-empt cross-border threats. These operations, however, have strained relations with China, which seeks stability to protect its multi-billion-dollar investments in the region," the report said.