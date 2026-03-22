'Situation in Israel filled with fear, anxiety': Indian-Israeli influencer

She said, "We continue our lives in between the sirens. Whether it’s grocery shopping, making videos, working, or children studying, everything happens while the sirens are going off. When missiles are raining down, people try to stay indoors, near shelters, and if possible, even sleep in the shelters, because attacks can happen at one or three in the morning. People who are old sleep in the shelters because they are unable to run. The Israeli resilience has not gone anywhere; we are just trying to live in a different way."