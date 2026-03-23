Baloch activist flags Pakistani leadership's insecurity on 'fake day'

“The people of the Republic of Balochistan categorically reject the fake day of 23rd March, which Pakistan calls its so-called 'Defence Day'. The decision by the Pakistan Army to cancel or significantly scale down the 23rd March ‘Defence of Pakistan Day’ military parade is not a routine administrative matter; it reflects the growing insecurity and internal pressure the state is facing, particularly from the Baloch freedom movement and the Pashtun resistance across the region,” Mir posted on X.