India and Cambodia discuss expanding multifaceted cooperation

Following the meeting, Jaiswal took to X and posted: "Secretary (East) P Kumaran met a Cambodian delegation led by Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, KHY Sovanratana, to review India’s capacity-building initiatives for Cambodia, including training of Cambodian diplomats at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS), Ministry of External Affairs. They also discussed expanding cooperation in trade and investments, heritage conservation and development partnership.”