'Have sold their souls': Imran Khan on Pak judiciary's 'inhumane treatment' of Bushra Bibi

"The judges in this country should be ashamed of themselves. Time and time again, we have gone to the judiciary. But they have sold their souls for their paid personal privileges. They have sold their integrity. They know they cannot break me, so they turn to my wife. How can they allow this inhumane treatment of Bushra Bibi, simply to blackmail me? She spends 24 hours a day in isolation, except for 30 minutes with me per week -- and even that is often ignored," said Imran, which was posted by Kasim on X.