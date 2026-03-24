Iran gets new security chief: Zolqadr appointed as Larijani's successor

"According to insiders, he brings decades of experience across Iran's military, security, and judicial institutions to the post at a critical juncture. He previously served as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces for Basij affairs, and held senior positions in the judiciary for nearly a decade," leading Iranian network PressTV reported adding that in the late 1980s, Zolqadr served for eight years as head of the IRGC Joint Staff during the presidency of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. He then spent another eight years as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.