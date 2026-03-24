Pakistan ranked world's most polluted nation in 2025: Report

Only 14 per cent of the cities in the world met the WHO standard in 2025. The nations that met the WHO standard in 2025 included Australia, Iceland, Estonia and Panama. Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia witnessed decline in PM2.5 in comparison to the previous year due to the wetter and windier La Nina weather, Dawn reported. According to the report released by IQAir, 75 countries had lower PM2.5 levels in 2025 compared to 2024, with 54 reporting higher average concentrations.