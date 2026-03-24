Pakistan's Shia Muslims not random casualties but victims of sustained ideological hostility

Islamabad, March 24 (IANS) The recent suicide bombing inside a mosque in Pakistan's Islamabad, which killed at least 31 worshippers and injured over 160 others, was not an aberration but part of a grim continuum for Shia community in the country. The attack on Khadija Tul Kubra mosque in Islamabad signalled not only a local lapse but a systemic failure of deterrence. Shia mosques, processions, buses, hospitals, and shrines have faced attacks in Pakistan for the past 20 years.