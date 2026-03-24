Prolonged slowdown in West Asia will impact Pakistan severely: Report

"The country’s misfortune is compounded by timing. This is not an economy facing a shock from a position of comfort. It is one bruised by four years of painful stabilisation, marked by a historic cost-of-living crisis and an unprecedented decline in income that has wiped out the gains of the last decade. In virtually all its previous crises, Pakistan has been tipped over the edge by rising commodity prices. But this usually happens after a period of domestic overheating," former acting governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Murtaza Syed, wrote in The News International.