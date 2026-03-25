Iran agreeing to negotiate implies they are under pressure: Israeli envoy Azar

"From time to time, you see different statements from different people. I think it shows that there are cracks within the system. I think that they have a very high degree of insecurity and therefore they are denying some of the things that they are doing and this is a good thing. It means that there is a lot of pressure put on them. And this gives me hope that the negotiations will succeed. If they don't succeed, we will continue the operation until we reach our goals, which I stated at the outset," he added.