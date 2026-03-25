Latvia, Estonia report drone incursions from Russian airspace

"Drone enters Latvian airspace and crashes. The Air Force has identified a foreign unmanned aircraft entering Latvian airspace from Russia. Early warning systems detected a sound similar to an explosion in the Kraslava region. The National Armed Forces, the State Police and the State Border Guard units are at the scene. Wreckage of the drone has been found at the scene. No further threat to the safety of civilians and Latvian airspace has been identified. No civilians were injured and no damage was caused to civilian infrastructure. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The Kraslava municipality has been informed about the incident," Latvia's NBS posted on X.