Norovirus hits primary school in China's Shanxi

According to the World Health Organization, Norovirus is a viral illness that is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally. Symptoms of norovirus include acute onset diarrhea and vomiting. Emerging evidence suggest that norovirus infection is associated with intestinal inflammation, malnutrition and may cause long-term morbidity. It is sometimes called the "stomach flu" or the "stomach bug." However, norovirus illness is not related to the flu. The flu is caused by the influenza virus. Norovirus causes acute gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach or intestines.