Pakistan: Structural gaps, policy failures and social constraints force girls to disappear from education system

"The broader education landscape reinforces the depth of the problem. According to recent data, approximately 28 per cent of children in Pakistan remain out of school, with girls disproportionately represented in this group. The scale of exclusion translates into millions of children, many of whom never enter a classroom or leave prematurely. The gender disparity is further underscored by literacy rates. Female literacy in Pakistan remains significantly lower than that of males, hovering at around 49 per cent," the Asian Lite report stated.