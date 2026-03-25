Pakistan's rapidly expanding weapons arsenal raises doubts over ‘minimum deterrence' claims

Officials say that the big concern is that Pakistan’s weapons programme is not just static, not strictly regional. Instead, the programme is advancing technologically, expanding procurement networks and operating through increasingly opaque channels. Pakistan however continues to project its nuclear arsenal as a defensive shield, which is limited and region-specific. Despite these claims, the writing is on the wall and Pakistan has been illegally expanding its missile and nuclear capabilities. Pakistan watchers say that the concern is no longer about deterrence in South Asia, but about a programme which raises serious and dangerous questions. Experts say that with so much material out in the open about Pakistan’s real intentions, the narrative of minimum deterrence has turned out to be a bluff.