Anti-independence forces trying to undermine 1971 Liberation War ideals: Former Bangladesh PM Hasina

Asserting that Bangladesh has never "bowed to injustice", the former PM said, "Just as in 1971, under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, the people of Bengal united under the leadership of the Awami League and fought bravely in the Liberation War to achieve victory, the people of Bengal will once again rise with the same spirit and patriotism. No conspiracy can silence us. The people will unite again, break all webs of conspiracy, and achieve victory once more."