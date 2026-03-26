B'desh Prez Shahabuddin, PM Tarique Rahman pay tribute to 1971 martyrs on Independence Day

"March 26 is a glorious and historic day in our national life. On this day, I remember with profound respect the nation's finest sons, whose sacrifices enabled us to achieve an independent and sovereign Bangladesh. At the same time, I recall with deep gratitude the brave freedom fighters who took part in the Liberation War, the mothers and sisters who suffered oppression and all those who devoted themselves to the struggle for independence. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls of all the martyrs," read a statement issued by the PM on Wednesday.