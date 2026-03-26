BNM flags grave human rights violations in Balochistan at UNHRC session

"228 enforced disappearances and 81 extrajudicial killings, and these disappearances include teen women. Out of these ten, five were later released after being subjected to torture, and one was presented in the media with fabricated charges. Notably, 21 of these killings occurred within the first 10 days of the month of March in a single town called Panjgur in Balochistan," said the Baloch activist.