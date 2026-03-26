Disrespecting Bhagat Singh reflects historical illiteracy and ideological toxicity of Khalistan ecosystem: Report

"The tragedy is compounded by the fact that all mainstream Sikh institutions and the vast majority of Sikhs in India still revere Bhagat Singh as their own. It is only the overseas Khalistani fringe — often funded, radicalised, and sheltered in Western democracies by external powers such as Pakistan — that feels compelled to drag his name through the mud. Their 'madrassas', as one recent X post sarcastically called them, are teaching children that a Sikh revolutionary who defied the British is a traitor, while simultaneously demanding 'freedom' from the very country Bhagat Singh died to liberate," the report noted.