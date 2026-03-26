France: EAM Jaishankar holds discussions with counterparts from Canada, South Korea and Japan

"The Ministers will establish a G7 task force to work on creating a network of ports in G7 countries and other partner countries to step up the fight against drug trafficking. Another priority will be to organise a regional security conference in the Caribbean in Martinique in July 2026, convening countries in the region and G7 partners to step up the fight against drug trafficking in the region, and to organise the fifth 'No Money for Terror' conference, to be held in Paris on 19 May 2026 to combat terrorist financing. Finally, we will discuss securing critical mineral supply chains, following on from the discussions held under the Canadian G7 Presidency," the statement added.