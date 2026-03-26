P Kumaran appointed as India's High Commissioner to UK

Kumaran has been serving as Secretary (East) in MEA since 2025. After joining IFS in 1992, Kumaran's first assignment was as Third Secretary in the Embassy of India in Cairo from 1994-1997, followed by his posting as Second Secretary in the Embassy of India in Tripoli from 1997-2000 and then as First Secretary in the Embassy of India, Brussels from 2000-2003. Following this, he returned to India and served as Deputy Secretary [Europe West] in the MEA from 2003-2005.