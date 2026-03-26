Pakistan: 140 people die from tuberculosis every single day, latest WHO data reveals

Islamabad, March 26 (IANS) More than 669,000 people are affected by Tuberculosis in Pakistan which causes 51,000 deaths in a year, local media in the country reported citing the latest stats revealed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on World Tuberculosis Day. Pakistan holds a 73 per cent share of the TB burden within the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region and is the fifth most affected in the world. Each day, more than 1,800 new cases are reported in Pakistan and 140 people die from tuberculosis, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.