Pakistan: Over 14,000 schools damaged by 2022 floods in Sindh still await restoration

"The fact that nearly four years have passed since the devastating floods, yet a large majority of schools remain in disrepair, is deeply concerning. The scale of reconstruction undertaken so far is far less than what the situation demands and this state of affairs cannot be ignored. Education is the foundation of any progressive society. Every day that a school remains non-functional is a day lost for the children who are already struggling to access basic learning opportunities. The Sindh government must urgently prioritize the completion of all damaged schools," Pakistan Observer stated.