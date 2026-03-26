Removal of Iran's enriched uranium key to ceasefire proposal: Former Israeli envoy

"I think it's always important to consult with very, very close allies and I can't talk for the American administration. Just as an Israeli who has dealt very closely with this, I understand that generally we should be having a very intense, continuous conversation with our allies, like India, about the present situation. We understand that the present situation impacts Indian interests. And we understand also that India can have a different policy towards Iran than Israel has. But, it's not a policy towards Iran that is at the expense of Israel. I think you found a way of pursuing your interests and keeping your friendship with Israel. So, I think that, to me, it's important to consult with our allies and friends. This is not just about Israel, this is about the region as a whole. And it's also about other areas of the world, like the Indian subcontinent, and Asia as a whole that have a very major interest, as well as, of course, Europe," said Issacharoff.