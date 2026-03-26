'UNCLOS needs strengthening to meet 21st-century maritime challenges'

"Yet if one wishes to understand why UNCLOS now appears insufficient in practice, the clearest point of departure is the Strait of Hormuz. Transit passage is protected in law, yet geography still enables coercive leverage. Threats of disruption resonate immediately through energy markets and shipping calculations, and legal entitlement alone does not neutralise the strategic value of a chokepoint. The crisis of UNCLOS is not that the law is absent, but that law, by itself, is no longer enough where coercive capability and strategic location combine," he added.