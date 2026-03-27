At UNHRC, Imran Khan's son spotlights ongoing repression in Pakistan

"Yesterday I spoke to my father. He asked me to relay the following message: 'The judges in this country should be ashamed of themselves. Time and time again we have gone to the judiciary. But they have sold their souls for their paid personal privileges. They have sold their integrity. They know they cannot break me, so they turn to my wife. How they can allow this inhumane treatment to Bushra BiBi, simply to blackmail me. She spends 24 hours a day in isolation, except for 30 minutes with me per week - and even that is often ignored. It is unIslamic to harm women, children and the elderly - and their motives are plain and clear. The judges are responsible for the justice in a society. They should be ashamed of themselves," Kasim Khan wrote on X on March 22.