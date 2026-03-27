'India getting utmost respect for its independent foreign policy, prioritisation of national interests'

It mentioned that the friendship between India and Russia is a model of how ties between two nations should be built on equality, mutual trust and respect, and due regard for each other’s interests. The alignment of strategic objectives of Russia and India were reaffirmed following Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi in 2025. The Kremlin is now looking forward to welcoming PM Modi in 2026. In 2025, bilateral trade between India and Russia reached approximately USD 60 billion and the leaders of two nations have reaffirmed the goal of reaching USD 100 billion by 2030.