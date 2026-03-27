India slams Pak Army Chief Munir's remarks on Shia community, highlights minority persecution in Pakistan

"Such comments are not isolated incidents, but are part of Pakistan's systemic victimisation of its minorities, including the Shia minority in that country. The shrinking numbers of minorities in Pakistan over several decades reflect the kind of fear, persecution, oppression and neglect that they have had to endure at the hands of the Pakistani state. I need not elaborate on the abysmal record of Pakistan when it comes to the protection of human rights of its minorities, which is also very well documented," said Jaiswal.