Pakistan resumes deportation of Afghan refugees through Torkham border

Officials at a temporary transit point set up near the Hamza Baba mausoleum in Landi Kotal said that 50 Afghans who were kept in different prisons for residing in Pakistan without documents were taken to the transit point and later repatriated to Afghanistan after a clearance process on Thursday, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. The police and intelligence agencies, Nat­­ional Database and Regist­ration Authority (Nadra) and immigration departments were involved in the clearance process.