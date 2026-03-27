Pakistan's military pushes ICBM ambitions as ordinary citizens suffer

"From 'Strategic Partner' to Global Pariah, Rawalpindi's ICBM ambitions and proxy wars have sealed Pakistan's fate. Every bluff, eventually, gets called out. Pakistan's came on March 14, 2026, when the US Intelligence Community’s Annual Threat Assessment stripped away a fiction that Islamabad had carefully maintained for the better part of three decades. The phrase 'strategic restraint' — once Rawalpindi's diplomatic armour — now lies in ruin," a report in The Sunday Guardian detailed.