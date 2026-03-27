Pakistan's 'propaganda diplomacy' aimed at preserving its declining strategic importance

"Pakistan's diplomacy in the Gulf relies on two strategies: first, symbolic outreach, and second, ideological appeal. Both traditional factors have been waning for decades; the main reason is the lack of strategic reliability and relevance, which are crucial for diplomacy to have persuasive value. The major example of a persuasive diplomatic actor in the region is Qatar, which has strategically built its diplomatic tactics and policies on reliability and relevance rather than on purely ideological appeal," it added.