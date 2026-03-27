Rights body alleges another extrajudicial killing of civilian by Pakistan forces in Balochistan

“The period was marked by surging violence and lawlessness, where human life lost its value to just a number. Baloch identity is recorded as the main target of state-sanctioned violence. In a region where there is an armed resistance against the state, the civilians are paying an unbearable cost. They are suspected of being traitors, terrorists, militants, insurgents or criminals if their identity is Baloch, irrespective of their age, gender or profession,” the BYC stated.