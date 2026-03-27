Targetting of Iranian school crime against humanity: Iran's FM at UNHRC session

"This tragedy cannot be justified, cannot be covered up, and must not be met with silence and indifference. The attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab was neither a mere accident nor a miscalculation. The contradictory statements made by the United States to justify this crime cannot absolve them of their responsibility. Condemning such a brutal attack on an inherently civilian place, where the most innocent people are present and seeking knowledge, is not simply a legal obligation within the framework of human rights systems; it is a moral and human imperative. Our conscience will judge us far more profoundly than any court of law," the Iranian Foreign Minister added.