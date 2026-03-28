Myanmar's strategic importance rises for China amid Middle East conflict: Report

“It began in the mid-1980s with a plan to open a trade route through Myanmar for China’s landlocked inland provinces of Yunnan, Sichuan and Guizhou, allowing them to trade with the outside world without having to rely on a long and underdeveloped network of roads and railroads to China's own ports. Eventually named the China Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), the projects may never have been about trade alone: it was also always an integral part of Beijing's drive to expand its political and military influence on the Bay of Bengal," Bertil Lintner, a Swedish journalist, author and strategic consultant, wrote in Myanmar's leading media outlet 'The Irrawaddy'.