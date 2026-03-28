Nepal: Former PM Oli’s arrest triggers protests in Kathmandu

“In the context where studies have shown that the Karki Commission’s report itself is not complete, the decision taken on the very first day of the new government to implement that report and arrest then–Prime Minister and CPN-UML Chairman K P Sharma Oli, as well as former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, is a sensitive matter with far-reaching implications,” Bhandari stated. “Such an immature decision does not appear to be in line with the current Constitution, prevailing laws, and established democratic practices.”