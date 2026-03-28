Pakistan bids for mediation in West Asia conflict while fuelling regional instability

“This is not mediation. It is control. Whoever defines the room defines the outcome. And this file defines security: Israel, the US, the Gulf, the West, and India. There is only one answer: not Pakistan. Pakistan can pass messages. It cannot hold an agreement. A mediator gives up interest. Pakistan cannot. A state with an interest is not a middle ground. It is a side," Shay Gal, an Israeli analyst, wrote in The Eurasian Times.