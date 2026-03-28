Rights body raises alarm over civilian killings, enforced disappearances by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

“This is not the first time Abid Baloch has been subjected to such grave human rights violations. Previously, on December 16, 2022, he was forcibly disappeared from Dalmia Shanti Nagar in Karachi while he was undergoing medical treatment for his kidney condition. His repeated targeting highlights a disturbing trend of harassment and persecution, particularly against vulnerable individuals, including students and those in need of urgent medical care,” the rights body noted.